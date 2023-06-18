General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Update

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.34. 1,561,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,401. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.32.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $630,466,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

