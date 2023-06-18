Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in May

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,649,300 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 1,459,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.8 days.

Gentera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Gentera has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Gentera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

