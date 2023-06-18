Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.6%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 101.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.