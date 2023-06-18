Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

GLBZ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Glen Burnie Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.