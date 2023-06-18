Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Up 18.1% in May

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $100.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.85. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

