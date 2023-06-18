Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIV stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $609.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.