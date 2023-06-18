Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Down 12.3% in May

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,560,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 33,700,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,316,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Globalstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,708,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,095.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 708,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $701,774.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,363,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,224.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,708,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,095.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,065,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 30.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 446,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

