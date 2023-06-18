Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Update

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the May 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.90. The stock had a trading volume of 545,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average of $164.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.40. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Globant

Several research firms have commented on GLOB. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

