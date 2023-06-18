Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Update

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the May 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
NYSE GLOB traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.90. The stock had a trading volume of 545,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average of $164.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.40. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $240.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
