Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.14.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
