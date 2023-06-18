GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Update

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.10. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

