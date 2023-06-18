Gode Chain (GODE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $162,169.65

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $162,169.65 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

