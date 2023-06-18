Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

