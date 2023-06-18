GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

GoPro Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 1,626,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $653.73 million, a PE ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at GoPro

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. TheStreet lowered GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $54,306.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 88.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 169,135 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.