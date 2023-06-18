Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,391,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,343,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,892 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 613,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 238,338 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 1,110,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.