Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Graham by 38.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Graham by 49.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Trading Down 0.5 %

GHM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 34,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.83 and a beta of 0.48. Graham has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.