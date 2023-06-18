Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

Shares of Gratomic stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Get Gratomic alerts:

About Gratomic

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.