Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
Shares of Gratomic stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.
About Gratomic
