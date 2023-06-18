Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

GECC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 42,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -241.38%.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

