Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 3,932 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. ABB accounts for approximately 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 369,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ABB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,934,000 after buying an additional 295,580 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 1,100.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBNY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. 226,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,698. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

