Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 6,894 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.57. 11,430,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,208,080. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $542.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.