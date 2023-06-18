Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 4,479,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,785. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033 in the last ninety days. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

