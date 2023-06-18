Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,837,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,817. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average of $121.85.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

