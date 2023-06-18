Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $1,469,205.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,222,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,401 shares of company stock valued at $53,237,591 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,598. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.32.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

