Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

SLG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 2,376,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Company Profile



3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

