Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 3,330 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. JinkoSolar accounts for 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,104. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKS. HSBC upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

