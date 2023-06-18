Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grifols Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. 903,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Grifols alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grifols

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.