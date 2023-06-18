Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grifols Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. 903,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

