Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Grifols Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. 903,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grifols
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.