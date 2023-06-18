GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Down 10.5% in May

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 115.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. 5,945,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,725. GSK has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

