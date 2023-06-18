Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 27.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guess’ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guess’ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Guess’ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Guess’ in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess’ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,004. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

