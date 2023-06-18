Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Down 11.4% in May

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $88,805.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,926 shares in the company, valued at $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GHLD traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 72,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $727.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.92. Guild has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. Guild had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guild will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
