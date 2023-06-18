GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Short Interest Up 16.1% in May

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.15. 1,354,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,376. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.35.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

