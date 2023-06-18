Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,210,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 29,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,393,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

