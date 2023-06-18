Halma (LON:HLMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,260 ($28.28) to GBX 2,295 ($28.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,121 ($26.54).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,336 ($29.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,360.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,217.51. The stock has a market cap of £8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,959.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,870 ($23.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.54).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.34 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,220.34%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

