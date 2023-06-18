Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Stake Boosted by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.47% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 262,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 159.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter.

HMOP stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

