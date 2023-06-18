Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $26.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,705,000 after buying an additional 388,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 462,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after buying an additional 79,931 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

