Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $13.05 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00032983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,290 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,643,784,289.80107 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04519793 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $16,138,419.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

