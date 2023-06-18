Hedera Price Tops $0.0463 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $11.56 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00043536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,290 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,643,784,289.80107 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04519793 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $16,138,419.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

