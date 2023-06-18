Hedera Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $14.28 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00042983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00032547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,290 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,643,784,289.80107 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04519793 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $16,138,419.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

