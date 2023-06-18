Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Down 14.6% in May

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCVI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.24. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 78.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,811,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 796,649 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,498,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 249.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

