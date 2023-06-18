HI (HI) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $10.99 million and $218,085.46 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018806 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,535.24 or 1.00000773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002479 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0039903 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $203,761.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

