Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Update

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,134,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,720. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Hologic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.