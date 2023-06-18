Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.38

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.38 and traded as high as C$43.73. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.61, with a volume of 107,482 shares changing hands.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.39.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

