Hooked Protocol Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $50.66 million and $10.18 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003811 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.00916804 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $16,257,554.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

