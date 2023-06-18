Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.75 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $966.21 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

