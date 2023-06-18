Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director Dale S. Zuehls purchased 12,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale S. Zuehls purchased 12,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $40,596.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,135.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $14,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,042 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,421,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 801,315 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 945,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 747,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $144.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

