Horizons Wealth Management Has $4.24 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 60,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

