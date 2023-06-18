Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,700 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 390,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huize stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUIZ opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Huize ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

