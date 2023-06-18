Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Down 11.2% in May

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,160,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 50,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,616,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,780,408. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523,848 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.