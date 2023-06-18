Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 13,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8 Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Up 11.1 %

Hut 8 Mining stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,299,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,707. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $508.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 4.27.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The business had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

