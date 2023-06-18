Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) versus Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Hargreaves Lansdown’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 4.39 -$186.77 million ($0.79) -2.91 Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -157.77% -24.75% -21.64% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.27, indicating that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hut 8 Mining and Hargreaves Lansdown, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hargreaves Lansdown 2 2 2 0 2.00

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus price target of $2.87, indicating a potential upside of 24.64%. Given Hargreaves Lansdown’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hargreaves Lansdown is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Hut 8 Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

