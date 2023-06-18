HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

HCM opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.