HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
HUTCHMED Stock Performance
HCM opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
