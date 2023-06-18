Hxro Price Tops $0.0988 on Major Exchanges (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro token can currently be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $42.32 million and approximately $118.01 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

